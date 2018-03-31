The Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside, has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari is working painstakingly to right the wrongs of the past and put the country on a sure footing.

He also urged the people of Rivers State, especially the Christians, to continue to be prayerful and look unto God to raise leaders that would bring good to all parts of the Niger Delta state.

Peterside, who was the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the 2015 election in Rivers, noted that the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ exemplified courage, perseverance, pain and triumph over even the most difficult challenges.

He stated these on Saturday in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, in an Easter message by his media team.

The NIMASA chief said: “There have been challenges and difficult moments that have faced the Federal Government, led by President Buhari, but like in the significance of the season, he is being courageous, patient and unwavering in his desire to take Nigeria out of the woods and place it on a sound pedestal.

“I want to thank Nigerians for their support so far and I can only ask for more. The times may have been challenging, but the difficult moments are beginning to give way to hope, economic prosperity and fulfilment of our hopes and aspirations.”

Peterside, a former member of the House of Representatives, also stated that Jesus Christ, as the only son of God, could have used his position and powers to avert his betrayal and eventual crucifixion, despite being aware, but chose to lay down his life to prove triumph over death and the redemption of mankind.

He tasked Rivers people to exhibit courage, selflessness, generosity and good neighbourliness, pointing out that displaying such virtues would bring about a better society.

The APC chieftain lauded Christians in Rivers state for their steadfastness, prayers and cooperation for making sure that governments at various levels kept to their promises, in order to make the society a better place.

He praised Rivers people for uniting to fight against societal ills that negate the reason for the ultimate sacrifice of Jesus Christ.

Peterside added: “The period of Easter is also a season for friendship, forgiveness, love and rededication to the ideals of Christianity.

“As Christians, the significance of the season must not be lost on us. We must do things that promote peace, progress and development of humanity.”