Gov. Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa State has urged politicians to promote peaceful conduct while seeking elective office.

Al-Makura made the call on Saturday in Lafia when political appointees in the state paid him Sallah homage at the Government House.

The governor, who noted that power belongs to God, urged the office holders to prioritise the peace and unity of the state above their personal interest and ambition.

Al-Makura said the call was timely in view of the message of sacrifice which the Eid-el-Kabir festival symbolised.

He said the bitter experience of crises leading to bloodletting in the state a couple of years ago should never be allowed again.

“We should learn to know that we have no other state to call our own and should all work toward sustaining the prevailing peace and unity in order to reach our desired developmental destination.

“Very soon every citizen of Nasarawa State would be challenged with issues relating to election and the quest to clinch political offices.

“We should not lose our heads in the struggle but go about the competition amicably with spiritual understanding that only God anoints leaders.

“We can struggle as much as we can but not at the expense of the peace and stability of the state,” the governor said.

He assured the people that he had no preferred choice, adding that he would always work with all of them honestly and with sincerity of purpose.

The governor also reiterated the administration’s commitment to the security of lives and property of the people in the state.