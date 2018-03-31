The Coalition for Nigeria Movement, led by former President Olusegun Obasanjo has accused President Muhammadu Buhari’s government of plans to corrupt security agencies ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The group in a statement by its spokesman, Akin Osuntokun, said this while responding to allegations by the presidency of plans by some groups to disrupt the 2019 general elections.

Osuntokun asked Nigerians to be wary as security chiefs under the Buhari government were acting out a script by the All Progressives Congress, APC.

He described the warning as ‘conspiratorial parochial agenda’.

It stated that the only people who wants to disrupt 2019 elections are the APC government.

Osuntokun said, “It all sounds funny to me. I don’t know any group that meets that description but why would anyone want to disrupt the 2019 elections? The only people that would want to disrupt the elections are the APC which has sensed its imminent defeat.

“If what Gen. Danjuma said is true whereby our protectors have become murderers, then it means they are the ones that should be feared. They are the ones that should be suspected.

“If you can extrapolate from what Gen. Danjuma said, that means Nigerians are at the mercy of the government or the army that is colluding. The people we should fear are (those in) the government.”

“It is unfortunate that the heads of security agencies were serving a ‘conspiratorial parochial agenda’ as they were protecting the President’s ethnic base.

“Where is the need to reserve the command of the Nigerian military and security services exclusively for the ethno-religious base of the President if it is not to serve a conspiratorial parochial agenda?

“The only group that fits this description of a fictitious fifth columnist agenda is the government itself.”