The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has charged Nigerlites to continue to pray for the peace, unity and progress of Nigeria.

Particularly, the party admonished Christians and the entire people of Niger State to remain committed to the pursuit of peaceful coexistence, tolerance and sacrifice which the Easter season depicted.

State Chairman of the party Barrister Tanko Beji, gave the admonitions in an Easter message to the people of the state where he also asked Nigerlites to “deeply reflect on developments in our dear state.

“In this Easter season and as we celebrate, we should all remember that our state and our nation are passing through difficult periods

“With unchecked attack on innocent lives and property by the so called herdsmen, increase in armed robbery and banditry, escalating cases of insurgency which culminated in the recent abduction and “rescue” of our daughters in Dapchi, Yobe State there is little or nothing we can do than to put our faith in the Almighty God,” PDP said.

Tanko Beji said in the statement made available to newsmen on Friday said “the 40 days fasting and prayers by our Christian brothers and sisters should be sustained to put to rest the challenges facing our state and the nation”.

He also noted the continued deterioration of basic infrastructure in the state especially since the All Progressives Congress APC came on board and despite the huge financial resources available to the government.

“It is on record that within a period of two months over N84 billion was received by the state from the Paris Fund refund, budget support fund and the bailout fund from the federal government.

“Is it not sad that there is nothing on the ground to show for the utilisation of this huge amount of money apart from construction of roundabouts and painting of the kerbs on the roads

“The time to correct these wasteful spending is near, I only appeal to you all to remain steadfast and determined to change the bad leadership we now have through the ballot box.

“This is why I wish to also use this opportunity to ask all people of voting age to make sure they collect their voter cards and keep them jealously so as to be able to use it to vote out this bad leadership next year”

He appreciated the support the party was getting from people of the state and asked for its sustenance.