The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has threatened to take the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, to court for including his name in the alleged list of looters released by the minister on Friday.

The minister had alleged that Secondus collected N200 million from the immediate past National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd), who is still being detained by the government.

In a statement issued by his media adviser, Ike Abonyi, the PDP chairman said Mohammed should be ready to establish his allegations in court.

The statement reads: “The attention of the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has been drawn to a press conference addressed by the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on Friday claiming that the National Chairman collected N200m from the purse of the National Security Adviser (NSA).

“Prince Secondus is challenging Mr. Mohammed to be ready to establish his allegations in court immediately.”

The PDP chairman said the agenda of the minister is to damage his reputation and distract him from serving his party but that he has failed woefully

“For the purposes of some gullible public Prince Secondus never collected any money from the NSA under any guise,” the statement added.