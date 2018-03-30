The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it will soon commence a serialisation of all the looters hiding in the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Describing the list of alleged looters published by the federal government as “hollow and laughable”, the opposition party said the Buhari administration had drawn a line of attack.

Lai Mohammed, minister of information, had released a list of “looters” at a press conference in Lagos on Friday.

But in his response, Kola Ologbondiyan, spokesman of the PDP, tackled the government for omitting the names of APC members standing trial for corruption.

Ologbondiyan said none of those mentioned has been convicted for corruption.

“The list put forward by the federal government as purported looters amounts to a cheap blackmail as none of those listed has been indicted or convicted by any court of competent jurisdiction or any panel of enquiry in our country,” he said in a statement.

“The federal government even included names of individuals who are not standing trial or under investigation for any act of corruption, as well as those who are not even PDP members. The Buhari-led federal government has manifested its frenzy by going after matters that are in court and in which none of the persons has been convicted, thus betraying their wickedness and desperation to mislead the public, the court and divert attention from the heavy looting involving their members.

“We are not in doubt that the individuals he has mentioned will take their legitimate stride and pursue appropriate action in the court. This is a government that is yet to account for $26 billion (N9 trillion) stolen through corrupt oil contracts in the NNPC, N1.1 trillion worth of crude diverted to service APC interests, N18 billion internally displaced persons (IDPs) intervention fund stolen by APC officials, including their former secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, the N10 billion National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) for which members of the Buhari cabal were indicted as well as the Mainagate, where the APC government recalled and reinstated an individual indicted for scam running into billions of naira.

“Since the APC has decided to draw this attack, we will no longer hold back but appropriately commence a serialisation of all looters hiding in APC and the presidency.”

The spokesman said the “flimsy allegations” by the APC would not stop the PDP from challenging the government to fulfil its campaign promises.