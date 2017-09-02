Enugu State Executive Council has approved the disbursement of additional N310.23 million for the conduct of the Nov. 4 local government election in the state.

The Commissioner for Information, Mr Ogbuagu Anikwe, made the announcement on Friday in Enugu while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the exco meeting held on Thursday.

Anikwe said the approval was sequel to a request made by Prof. Mike Ajogwu, the Chairman, Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC).

He said that the funds would be used to purchase sensitive election materials, ballot papers and election forms.

He added that it would also cover the cost of transportation, security, publicity and payment of honoraria and allowances to full time and ad-hoc staff who would be deployed for the exercise.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that on July 19, the council approved the release of N25 million to the electoral body as take-off funds and for the purchase of non-sensitive materials.

Anikwe said the council also approved the reconstitution of the executive management committees of local government areas affected by the forthcoming council election.

NAN reports that the chairmen of the caretaker committee of some local government councils won their party’s nomination for the poll.

NAN further reports that while there are 17 slots for the chairmanship position, 260 councillorship slots would be up for grabs at the poll.

Run-off elections due to inconclusive poll would hold on Dec. 2.