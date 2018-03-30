The All Progressives Congress, APC, has mourned the death of Rt. Hon. Umar Buba Jibril, the Deputy Majority Leader of the House of Representatives and member of the party from Kogi State.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, the APC extended, “its deep condolences to the family of the deceased, the National Assembly as well as the government and people of Kogi State over the loss of the vibrant and experienced lawmaker who was a three-time member of the House of Representatives.

“The Party notes his vast contributions to the institution of democracy as a former Speaker in the Kogi State House of Assembly and as a longstanding member of the House of Representatives who moved many motions and initiated bills geared towards a better life for Nigerians.

“The Late Jibril was a grassroots politician dedicated to the service of his people. He would sorely be missed.”