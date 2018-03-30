Former Speaker of Ekiti State House of Assembly, Mr. Olufemi Bamisile, has assured that the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary will not be rigged in favour of any aspirant.

Bamisile, an APC governorship aspirant, promised to offer the people of the state good governance and better standard of living if he wins the party’s ticket and elected governor in the July 14 election.

He claimed to have about 1,500 delegates expected to vote at the primary election by his side which he said was possible having been the first aspirant to go to the field about three years ago.

Bamisile spoke on Thursday while hosting delegates and party members from all the 16 local government areas to an Easter get-together at his residence in GRA, Ado-Ekiti.

The former Speaker said he is not afraid of other party bigwigs interested in the APC ticket including former Governor Segun Oni, Senator Gbenga Aluko and former House of Representatives members, Bimbo Daramola, Bamidele Faparusi, Opeyemi Bamidele and others.

He promised to use his Octopus Agenda blueprint to bring about positive change to Ekiti State which he said has been bastardised by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)-led government.

The ex-Speaker said nobody can buy delegates at the primary noting that the shadow election represents an opportunity for the APC to regain the governorship seat lost in the 2014 election.

Bamisile said: “You and I will get to the Promised Land together; nobody can buy delegates at the primary because they are determined to elect the right candidate this time around.

“We are going to run the government together because it is somebody that works hard that reaps the fruit of his labour. I want to assure my supporters that nobody can rig the APC primary.

“Everybody will be taken care of in our administration, including the delegates and voters. We will use agriculture to turn around our economy and give financial empowerment to women and youths.”