Prince Uche Secondus, national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says the country is under siege.

Secondus said this in his Easter message to Nigerians.

The PDP chairman asked Nigerians to use the period to reflect on “the situation in the country and pray specially for the survival of our democracy”.

“The nation’s democracy more than ever before since 1999 is under heavy stress that need all hands to be on deck for its survival,” the statement by Abonyi read.

“Indicators are apparent that the country is under siege and Nigerians should use this solemn period of Easter to pray for God to intervene and raise good leaders for the country.”

He commended ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo; Ibrahim Babangida, a former military ruler; and Theophilus Danjuma, a former minister of defence; for “saying the truth” about the state of the country.

Secondus advised the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration to shun all undemocratic tendencies that could heighten tension in the land.

“Christians [should] see the Easter festivity which also marks the end of the 40 days special fasting and prayers as an ample period for positive attitude to one another,” he said.

“The new PDP that would emerge after reformation is going to take the country to the next level having been equipped with the requisite experience.”