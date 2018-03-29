The Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside, said on Thursday that Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, is being economical with the truth by claiming that President Muhammadu Buhari didn’t record any achievement in the state in the last three years.

Peterside, in an online statement issued by his media team, wondered why Wike chose to feign ignorance of the Federal Government’s giant strides in Rivers State.

He said: “I listened to Wike lie that President Buhari has not done anything for Rivers State and I wondered if there is no such thing as truth anymore. Wike ought to know that he is entitled to his opinion, but not his own facts.

“It is obvious to the least discerning that Wike, who has since bidden farewell to real development, has taken the war on truth to a new level. He knows that the Bodo-Bonny Road is the biggest construction project going on in Rivers State today, and the N70 billion expansion of Afam Power Project (in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers) is on a progressive course. These are dividends of President Buhari’s zeal to revive moribund projects in the state.

“What of the Niger Delta Regional Hospital undertaken by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC)? What of the Ogoni clean-up project, which was abandoned before now and the report (submitted to the then President Goodluck Jonathan in Abuja on August 4, 2011) dumped on a shelf? President Buhari has revisited the coastal rail line project, with assurances that work will commence once the budget is passed. Work is nearing completion on the new Port Harcourt International Airport Terminal, while the new Port Harcourt International Airport’s Complex building will soon be inaugurated.”

The NIMASA chief, who was the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) during the 2015 election in Rivers, also disclosed that President Buhari had directed the fixing of Elelenwo-Eleme Section of the East-West Road.

He said Wike collected money from companies operating in the axis but didn’t fix the road.