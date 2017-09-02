As Muslims in Ekiti State celebrated the Eid-el-Kabir, they have used the opportunity to appeal Governor Ayodele Fayose to consider fielding a Muslim governorship aspirant for the 2018 gubernatorial election in the state from his party, Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).

This was just as the governor made a dazzling appearance in a full Muslim regalia with a turban on his head. He also prayed with a huge crowd of Muslims at the Ekiti state headquarters of Muslims’ prayer ground along Poly Road in Ado-Ekiti, state capital.

Addressing the congregation, the Chief Imam, Alhaji Jamiu Kewulere, urged the governor to give Ekiti a Muslim governor from his party in the 2018 governorship poll.

Praising Fayose for being a ‘promise keeper’, Kewulere said: “Ekiti is 20 years now and since this its creation, we don’t have a Muslim governor yet. We urge you sir, if any Muslim is interested in the governorship from your party, kindly support him to fulfil his ambition.

“We also need your support for a transformer in this area, Odo-Ado, so we can have adequate supply of electricity. We know once you make a promise, you will fulfill it.

Fayose who said that religious clerics wield more influences on the people than government officials or political leaders, urged them to use such influence to re-orientate the people towards maintain love, peace, justice and equity for all.

“Muslims are very peculiar people and Islam is not known for violence. I therefore urge all Muslims to abide by the doctrine of the religion and ensure that they live in harmony with everybody. We have same blood flowing in our veins and are first al human beings before we chose our religion. So, God in us is more important than the religion.

“The fear of God is the beginning of wisdom.

“I therefore enjoin them to continue to live in peace for the collective growth of our land, our nation. We will continue to work together so that this country remains one, indivisible but founded on justice and equity.

Urging the Federal Government not to hide under the fight against hate speech to oppress others or kill other religion, Fayose said: “I also want to enjoin Muslims to shun bitterness towards others, shun hate speeches and love one another”.

Lawal said Nigerians, both Christians and Muslims must co-exist peacefully, display patriotism and reinforce their belief in the unity of the country for Nigeria to stand united and make progressive socio-political and economic breakthrough in all facets.

Lawal warned political leaders who “are using hate speeches in the context of religion and ethnicity to refrain from such for the country to be free of crisis” .

He said: “what Eid-el-Kabir represents were loyalty, patience, resilience , love and unwavering belief in the power of God, urging Muslims to imbibe these virtues for them to get commensurate rewards for their belief in the spirit of Islam”.

The Muslim leader also called for prayers for the success of the 2018 governorship poll in Ekiti State, advising political players to refrain from bloodshed and acts capable of igniting crisis that could lead to loss of lives.