Yakubu Dogara, speaker of the house of representatives, says Bola Tinubu, a leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is a rare breed.

Dogara said this in a congratulatory statement to Tinubu on the occasion of his 66th birthday.

The speaker praised Tinubu’s relentless commitment and sacrifice for democracy.

“You are indeed an astute politician, patriotic leader and democrat of high repute who has the track records of mentoring and supporting upcoming leaders to accomplish their dreams,” Dogara said.

“I commend your courage in leadership and abiding faith in the ideals of democracy and the Nigerian project.

“On behalf of the entire membership of the house of representatives, I congratulate you on this milestone and pray God Almighty to continue to strengthen you and bless you with good health and long life for service to the nation and humanity.”

President Muhammadu Buhari is the special guest of honour at an event to celebrate Tinubu on Thursday.