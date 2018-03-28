The Katsina state branch of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has condoled the state governor, Aminu Bello Masari, over the death of his cousin who is also the Village head of Masari in Kafur Local Government area, Alhaji Isyaku Sulaiman.

The State Publicity Secretary of the party, Alhaji Sani Garba, Alias ‘Yellow’, told the Nation in an exclusive interview that the party was shocked by the news about the demise of Alhaji Suleiman

He said ’’It’s painful that the state has lost a man of such repute especially at this period when his wise counsel will be needed most. May Allah grant him eternal rest’’

Recall that Alhaji Isyaku Sulaiman, aged 84, was the Madawaki and Village Head of Masari in Kafur Local Government area,

He was survived by many children and grandchildren, among who is Alhaji Sani Isyaku Masari, a Permanent Secretary in the civil service of the state.

He has since been buried in Masari town, witnessed by many notable Nigerians in accordance with Islamic rites.