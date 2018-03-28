Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger has commended the Martin Luther King and Dr Joe Beasley Foundations, NGOs, for alleviating poverty in Africa.

Bello gave the commendation when Mrs Naomi King and Dr Joe Beasley, founders of the organisation visited him in Minna on Wednesday, to seek partnership with the state on youths and women empowerment.

The two NGOs are United States-based donors/empowerment consortium with capacity to assist developing countries, worldwide, especially African nation’s by intervening in critical sectors of their economy.

Bello expressed the readiness of his administration to partner with the two NGOs to empower women and youths in the state.

The governor, who described the foundations as international donors with similar focus toward human development, appealed to them to assist women and youths in the state Sheanut butter production.

“We will appreciate your partnership more in Sheanut butter production as the state was the world leading producer of the agriculture products.

“We have purchased modern Shea butter production equipment for our women and youths to serve as source of empowerment to them to become self-reliance,” he said.

The governor also said that assisting the state in Shea butter production, women and youths empowerment would improve the economy of the state.

Earlier, Joe Beasley said that the aim of the foundations was to assist African countries on public water utility challenges.

Joe Beasley also said that the NGOs would assist the state to solve its water problem in view of the natural endowment of the state.

He said the NGOs would liaise with World Medical Relief African partners, a Nigeria NGO led by Alhaji Dangana Baba, to assist Niger government to improve water supply, especially in the rural communities.

In her contribution, King, who manages Mother of Global Humanitarian Movement, promised that the foundations would assist the state in women and youths empowerment and other critical sectors.