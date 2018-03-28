The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has said it will win the Ekiti State gubernatorial election scheduled for July.

Chief Supo Shonibare, who is the National Vice Chairman (South-west) said this in Ado Ekiti while inaugurating the State Interim as well as Contact and Mobilisation Committees of the party led by Dr Dele Ekunola.

According to Shonibare, SDP is determined to use the July 14 Ekiti governorship poll as a test case and prelude to the calamity that would befall the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the country in 2019.

“We are determined to take over Ekiti. And I know it will be easy for us because Nigerians are tired of both APC and PDP.

“Nigerians are suffering. No jobs, no industries , no security, nothing is working and they want to hold onto power, this is impossible.

“I want you to reach out to Ekiti people. Embark on aggressive mobilisation through house-to-house, people-to-people and individual-to-individual to make SDP popular in the southwest like in the core North and North-central.

“We are now a darling party and it will marvel you how the bigwigs in the two leading parties have been embracing us based on our dignity and well fashioned policies.

“Tell Ekiti electorate that our vision is to liberate them from the claws of poverty, deprivation, economic recession and for them to live a life of abundance.

“What is the essence of government that can’t provide basic amenities for its citizens, provide jobs and secure their lives? All these social ills we are coming on board to rectify and Ekiti will be a testing ground in July 14.”