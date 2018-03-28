As Nigeria glides slowly to another general election, Imo people have been advised to “check the antecedents of gubernatorial aspirants before casting their votes, as we can’t afford the luxury of another disastrous gamble “.

Senator Athan Achonu gave the advice yesterday, while declaring his gubernatorial ambition, on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in his country home, Umunumo, Ehime Mbano local council area of the state.

“All the people who have so far declared their governorship ambition, lack the vision and drive to move the state forward. For most of them, their most prominent claim is that they were public office holders”, Achonu said.

He reminded Imo people that “any former public office holder that is prepared to spend N100 million for electioneering campaign, can’t be said to be clean while in office”.

Senator Achonu agreed that a few businessmen angling for the governorship seat are in All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, and good managers but he insisted that this cannot translate to being good administrators.

After rolling out a litany of all the things he did for humanity, Achonu said that since Japan, which does not have any mineral resource in their soil, could transform their country into an economic giant, there was no reason why Imo, with the mineral resources, cannot become the economic hub of not just Nigeria but Africa in general.

Senator Achonu said: “The Imo economy is comatose. The machinery of civil service is dead. Workers salaries are either not paid at all or paid in epileptic fits. Pensioners are dying in their numbers from sheer criminal neglect. We can’t continue this way and this is why we must collectively redress the wrongs hoited on us by (Rochas) Okorocha.”