Senator Godswill Akpabio, minority leader of the senate, says the national executive committee (NEC) meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is the continuation of confusion in the ruling party.

Akpabio said this on Tuesday while seconding a motion for adjournment moved by Ahmed Lawan, senate leader.

Lawan had moved the motion for adjournment to enable APC senators attend their NEC meeting.

The minority leader said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senators were enough to form quorum and continue with proceedings.

“Following the motion moved by the senate leader, the APC will be having a NEC meeting today and therefore there should be need for us to suspend all items on the order paper in other to enable them attend the NEC meeting,” he said.

“Mr President I take the privilege of seconding this motion to say that even though we have the quorum, the quorum of the senate is about 37 and we in the PDP we can continue proceedings. To my colleagues, I give them the opportunity to attend their NEC meeting. I hereby second the motion to allow you continue the confusion in your NEC meeting today.”

Responding, the senate leader said PDP is a “bad loser”.

“The PDP is a bad loser. Mr President in this chamber we have supported them, you have no alternative but to support us,” Lawan said.