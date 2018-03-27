The All Progressives Congress (APC) has set up a committee to advise it on the position of President Muhammadu Buhari that the extension of the tenure of the national working committee (NWC) be cancelled.

The decision to extend the tenure of the NWC led by John Oyegun and other executives across the 36 states was taken at the national executive council (NEC) meeting in February.

The NEC had resolved to extend the tenure of the NWC by a year, with effect from June.

But speaking at the party’s NEC meeting on Tuesday, Buhari said the tenure extension is against the constitution of the party.

“On my own part, I have taken some time to review and seek advice on the resolution and what I have found is that it contravenes our party constitution and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

Buhari also spoke on the need to avoid litigation.

Briefing journalists after the NEC meeting, Bolaji Abdullahi, spokesman of the party, said stakeholders have agreed that a technical committee be set up to look into the matter and advise the party on the way forward.

“You know that any issue that goes to court is sub-judicial. Then, that also presented its own complications so the NEC decided to set up a small team that will advise the party on the way forward,” he said.

“There is a technical committee that is looking at it.

“At the moment, there is no decision taken. So, the position of NEC still stands from the last meeting. That position may change tomorrow but as it is today, that is the position of NEC.”