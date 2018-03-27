The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said on Tuesday its apology to Nigerians was a pathway to national healing, renewal of hope and remobilisation of the citizenry for the task of rescuing the nation from “the current pathetic situation occasioned by the painful misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC).”

The National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, had on Monday apologised to Nigerians and pleaded for forgiveness for the party’s culture of impunity and imposition of candidate, which he said led to the party’s defeat in the 2015 general election.

It said as a responsible party, committed to the good of Nigerians, the PDP is deeply saddened that Nigerians are suffering “because the nation allowed the APC, a movement that has neither structure nor plan to scheme itself into governance.”

A statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, accused the APC of devastating the country, wrecking the country’s once robust economy and plunging the citizens into a situation of hunger, starvation and daily bloodletting.

The party said it is not unmindful of the fact that lessons have been learnt and that Nigerians across board are now looking up to its repositioned and rebranded platform to pull the country from the brinks and return her to the path of true democracy, national cohesion and economic prosperity, which were the hallmarks of PDP’s 16 years stay in power.

The party added that while certain mistakes were made in its internal administration prior to the 2015 general election, its new leadership has already smoothen the rough edges to ensure strict adherence to internal democracy and good governance in all processes.

“It is imperative to further state that our apology has to do more with the fact that we made certain mistakes that allowed an anti-people movement to take over governance in our country.

“Our situation under the APC has become so pathetic that the world is now contemplating how to help us. Under the APC misrule, the average life span of Nigerians has become abysmally low.

“Purchasing power is eroded, the middle class has been wiped off, security is almost non-existent, all the economic gains of the PDP years have been destroyed, and our nation is now placed on auto-pilot.

“It is painful to note that under the nightmarish rule of APC, Nigerians have become so frustrated that they now consider suicide mission and slavery as options.

“Therefore, our apology is to ask Nigerians, once again, to put their trust in the rebranded PDP, particularly, as our party is the only platform that is committed to the national agenda of peace, unity, justice and prosperous nation,” the statement added.