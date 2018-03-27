The Federal Government says the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) should complete its apology to Nigerians by returning all the funds looted from the public treasury during its 16 years in power.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, also challenged the party to show the genuineness of its apology through a discernible change of attitude.

”The PDP presided over an unprecedented looting of the public treasury, perhaps the worst of its kind in Nigeria or anywhere else in the world.

“Therefore, the best evidence of penitence for such a party is not just to own up and apologise, but to also return the looted funds as anything short of that is mere deceit.

The minister said with the paucity of funds, the administration had spent an unprecedented amount of money on infrastructural development and Social Investment Programme, among others.

He added that returning looted funds would provide more money for the programmes and make life more meaningful for Nigerians.

Mohammed also reminded the PDP of the quote: ”If you find yourself in a hole, stop digging,” saying it applies to the PDP at this time.

”PDP, press the reset button. Stop sabotaging the work of this administration, which is packing the mess you left behind, through your reckless statements and unfounded allegations.

“Play responsible opposition politics. Put Nigeria’s interest over and above partisan interest.

“Temper your desperation to return to power. Spend quality time in the purgatory and you will be forgiven,” he said.

The PDP had on Monday reflected on its 16 years stewardship and admitted it made mistakes and asked Nigerians to forgive its wrongdoings.

National chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, who spoke at a public discourse, had said the party was sorry for its mistakes.