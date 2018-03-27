Alhaji Suleiman Umar, Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Niger, has called on eligible Nigerian youths to take the advantage of the ongoing voter registration to get themselves registered.

Umar made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Minna.

He said that the desire of Nigerians to have responsible and responsive leaders depend on the ability of the youths to participate effectively in the electoral processes.

According to him, to have a voice that matters as a Nigerian in 2019, you need to get a Permanent Voter Card (PVC).

“It is only by obtaining your PCV that you can vote for your preferred candidates.

He also urged Nigerians who have earlier registered and yet to obtain their PVCs to do that as soon as possible.

He described the PVC as the power of the electorate to elect credible leaders that would ensure good democratic governance.

He said that failure of eligible residents to register was a disservice to the nation.

He advised political leaders to embrace the principles of political tolerance and understanding among their followers.

According to him, politicians must embrace peace and unity as well as preaching on political tolerance and better understanding among our followers.