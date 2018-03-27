The All Progressives Congress (APC) says the apology of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is belated.

On Monday, Uche Secondus, national chairman of the PDP, apologised to Nigerians for the mistakes made by his party while governing the country.

But in a statement on Tuesday, Bolaji Abdullahi, spokesman of the APC, said the party would need to confess its sin and seek atonement.

Abdullahi said Nigerians are still suffering from the years of PDP’s misrule.

“The APC acknowledges the apologies by the PDP for the damage the party has wrought on the country’s democratic fabric during its sixteen year rule,” the statement read.

“However, despite this belated grovelling apology, PDP will need to come clean, confess to their sins and fully atone for it, before restitution is considered.

“As they say, to err is human but forgiveness is divine. We join PDP in praying to God to forgive them, but Nigerians are human who are still suffering from the years of PDP’s misrule.”

He added if Nigerians are gracious enough to forgive PDP, they would not forget in a hurry.