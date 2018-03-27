Chairman of Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Yobe, Alhaji Umar Kukuri, on Tuesday said the admittance of past mistakes by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was healthy for Nigeria’s democracy.

He told the News men in Damaturu that the admittance of shortcomings by the party was a sign of political maturity and could create confidence in the electorate.

“When you have glaring shortcomings, there is no point denying and insisting that you are right; the admittance of shortcomings indicates political maturity and democratic growth in the party.

“The admittance of PDP to its past mistakes has turned a new page in the political life of the party,” Kukuri said.

He said that politicians owed Nigerians apology when they failed and deserved to be lauded when they improved the lives of the people.

“As Nigerians, we should collectively encourage any government that has performed irrespective of our political differences and not just to criticize because we are in the opposition.

“The joy of any true democrat is to see the lives of his people improved under whatever party in power.

“We will encourage performing governments whether from our party or any other, because we are in politics to see improvement in the lives of our people,’’ he said.

The council chairman also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for accepting that the last three years had been challenging and turbulent.

“This admittance is exemplary of a leader and should be emulated by politicians and other public officers to strengthen democracy in Nigeria,” he said.