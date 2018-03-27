The National Caucus of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has met in Aso Rock to deliberate on the report on restructuring.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday night presided over resumed meeting of the Caucus.

The closed doors meeting started at about 8.20 p.m at the new Banquet Hall of the State House, Abuja.

It was gathered that the meeting would deliberate on reports on review of APC Constitution and consideration of report on True Federalism as well as other matters.

Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state chaired the APC Committee on true federalism and the committee submitted its report in October 2017.

The committee looked at 12 issues including merging of states, fiscal federalism and devolution of power.

The meeting is attended by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, the Senate President, Bukola Saraki; the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, the APC National Chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun, and other members of the National Working Committee.

Also at the meeting were current and past state governors of the ruling APC, members of the National Assembly, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, and other cabinet ministers.

The committee on true federalism was constituted last year to articulate the party´s position on restructuring of the country.

The National Chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, who inaugurated the committee last year said the party was not opposed to true federalism.

According to Odigie-Oyegun, it is only the APC that can claim ownership to the principle and the need for true federalism in the country.

´´When we sat down to discuss the union of the APC, it was one of the principal issues that were almost like a no-go-item that we negotiated and agreed.

´´And as such, the Constitution and the manifestos of the party are very elaborate in their references to true federalism and devolution of power.

´´It is therefore totally inconceivable for uninformed members of the public to jump on this bandwagon of reconstituting the federation,” he said.

He added that such members of the public gave the impression that the APC was “in any way against the principle of taking a fresh look at the basis of our federalism´´.

Odigie-Oyegun insisted that true federalism was already a mantra to the APC, and must be looked into without jeopardising the fundamental unity of the country.

He tasked members of the committee to have a critical look at issues of devolution of power, fiscal federalism, resource control and others thrown up following recent clamour for restructuring of the country.

He, however, stressed that APC’s Constitution and manifesto vigorously canvassed the issues, adding that they were elaborately provided for.