The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Ayuba Wabba, on Monday denied reports he was part of a group allegedly including Nobel Laureate, Woke Soyinka, and former president of the Nigerian Bar Association, Olisa Agbakoba, that endorsed the grand national political coalition for 2019.

Mr Wabba said it was also not true he participated in the meeting that “endorsed the Grand National Coalition (GNC) of the National Intervention Movement”.

He described the communique by Deputy Director General of the new political movement, Naseer Kura, resulting in the problems, as grossly misleading.

“I would want to state clearly that neither Ayuba Wabba, the Nigeria Labour Congress nor the Labour Party was part of or affiliated to the National Intervention Movement.

“There is a clear procedure for affiliating, endorsing or consorting with any social or political group outside the Nigeria Labour Congress.

To the best of my knowledge, the issue of affiliating, endorsing or consorting with NIM was not debated in any of our organ meetings or the Labour Party.

He said without prejudice to the right of any individual or individuals to exercise in their favour, the right of freedom of association as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the NLC president insisted he never attended the said meeting.

“I wish to state categorically that I have not been attending the meetings of NIM, neither was I at the said meeting from which the communique in question emanated,” he said.

Meanwhile, the new group, Grand National Political Coalition (GNPC), called for the immediate redefinition of the present governance structure of Nigeria, to one that is more democratic and citizen inclusive.

The group also noted the country was drifting towards social and political disharmony and anarchy and requires urgent political actions to stem the drift and rebuild social cohesion among Nigerians.

In attendance were representatives of civil society groups, women groups, youth movements and the coalition of persons with special needs.