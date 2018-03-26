Dr Cairo Ojougboh said that he defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) to protect the interest of the people of Delta, knowing that they had worked very hard for the party.

Ojougboh, who said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja, noted that he saw the APC as a solid foundation to build Delta.

Ojougboh was the Deputy National Chairman of the Sen. Ali Modu-Sherif faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and a former South-South chairman of the party.

“When I joined the APC, I saw that you people have worked very hard, and I saw a solid foundation,’’ he said.

He expressed optimism that an APC government would be enthroned in Delta come 2019, because of its popularity and the commitment of its members in the state.

Ojougboh, while saying that the APC was a united party, advised that its members must be respectful and loyal to its structures and hierarchy to ensure its electoral victory come in the 2019 general elections.

According to him, I have embarked on consultation tour of the state`s senatorial districts and I am pleased by the number of party chieftains that received me during such visits.

“I must confess that I was intimidated by the crowd of APC members and the caliber of party chieftains I saw in places I visited.

“And I said to myself, with this caliber of people, there is no fear in winning election in Delta,’’ Ojougboh said.

Until his recent defection to the APC, Ojougboh was a chieftain of the PDP.