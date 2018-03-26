The Senior Special Adviser to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Ita Enang, said the Federal Government has no plan to reintroduce onshore-offshore dichotomy in Nigeria.

Enang, in a chat with journalists in Uyo, Akwa Ibom, on Monday, dismissed the insinuation as “false.”

He said the onshore –offshore dichotomy cannot be reintroduced without amending or repealing the law that abrogated the policy.

Enang, who represented Akwa Ibom North East in the seventh Senate, urged the people to maintain their peace as the federal government would not do anything to shortchange any part of the country.

He said: “In summary, the federal government does not by any means plan to reintroduce onshore – offshore dichotomy.

“Instead, if the recommendation is accepted, the entire oil in Akwa Ibom State within the territorial water depths, the production and refining would now be controlled by the state government, who would in turn pay royalty to the federal government.”

On the deployable state of Calabar-Itu-Ikot Ekpene highway, the presidential aide reassured the people of Akwa Ibom that construction works on the road would commence soon.