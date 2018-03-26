Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, on Monday commended the state Police Command for the ‘drastic’ reduction of crime rate in the state through effective policing.

He said that his government is committed to the protection of lives and property of the citizens of the state.

The Imo governor gave the commendation during the commissioning of refurbished crime fighting vehicles at the State Police Command Headquarters.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Chief Uche Nwosu, Okorocha stated that since the assumption of office by the current Commissioner of Police, Mr. Chris Ezike, criminal activities in the state has dropped to the barest minimum.

He disclosed that funds have been approved for the different security agencies to refurbish their vehicles, including the Army, Police and Nigeria Security Civil and Defense Corps (NSCDC).

He said, “Mr. Commissioner Sir, you have done better than your predecessor. These vehicles remind me of the Structural Adjustment Programme which is that vehicles can be refurbished to their almost new state and I commend your capacity to turn things around”.

According to him, “it takes a man of vision and capacity to think and also know how to do it. And I commend your capacity and capability”.

On his part, the State Commissioner of Police, Chris Ezike, stated that crime is on a downward trend in the State.

He disclosed that raids on criminal hideouts will be enhanced based on intelligence and information provided by the public.

Ezike said “let me thank our people for always providing useful information. I assure you that we will continue raids on criminal hideouts in the different localities. While we will continue our visibility policing, so that anywhere you turn, you will see Police personnel protecting lives and properties”.

Ezike disclosed that a total of 15 vehicles have been refurbished to enhance policing in the State.