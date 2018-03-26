A member of the seventh House of Representatives, Hon. Opeyemi Bamidele, has said his administration as a governor of Ekiti State won’t be primarily centred on the probe of financial dealings of the past governors if elected governor in the July 14 governorship poll.

Bamidele stated that transforming the socio-economic facets of Ekiti would be his ultimate priority and not the highly distractive and pedestrian financial probe that could derail even his own administration.

The former Commissioner is one of the 35 governorship aspirants scrambling for the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking in Ado Ekiti while interacting with some party leaders under the banner of Ekiti Rights Group, who came to endorse his ambition, Bamidele said he would treat the previous Governors with utmost respect and dignity regardless of which political parties produced them as Governors.

“I will give former Governors Kayode Fayemi, Segun Oni, Ayo Fayose and Otunba Niyi Adebayo the respect they deserve.

“I won’t be doing that just for the sake of their personalities, but for Ekiti people.

“Though, I am averse to looting of the treasury but Ekiti needs peace at this point. It needs cohesion and political stability for a governor to deliver.

“Ekiti people have suffered enough and what they need now is a good and transformational leader. To me, I won’t be part of any probe, I will rather focus on governance than devoting my precious tenure to fight political battles”, he stated.

“It has always been my glowing desire to serve where I can be held accountable for my actions. I have a blueprint I believe can transform Ekiti if given the opportunity.

“I served as a member of the House of Representatives and my records remain unblemished and enviable till now. People could rate me based on what I was able to do as a federal legislator.

“It is on the basis of my wondrous and meritorious service to the people of Ado Ekiti / Irepodun-Ifelodun Federal constituency that I was encouraged to contest as a governor and this had tremendously been helping to lubricate all rough edges in the pursuit of my governorship ambition.

Bamidele promised to reenact the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s avowed belief in free and quality education, rural development, free health services and job creation to take Ekiti to an enviable height, both in social and economic spheres.

He also promised to revamp the moribund industries in Ekiti, including Orin Farm settlement, Ire Burnt Brick, ROMACO industry in Igbemo, Ikun Dairy farm to create enabling environment for the springing of viable industries that can serve as launch-pads for the state’s economy.

“I am not going to stop at that, our wasting rolling hills in Efon, the Arinta Waterfall, the Ikogosi warm spring shall be developed to international standard so that Ekiti can become a tourism hub like Saudi Arabia and Israel”, he added.

He appealed to his party, APC to conduct free, fair and credible primary that can ensure peace among the aspirants for the party to muster enough strength to prosecute the ‘must-win’ titanic electoral battle.