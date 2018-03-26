The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commenced a public discourse on nation building, saying the time has come to arrest the dwindling fortunes of the country and stop the slide into anarchy.

Welcoming participants at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, Monday, the party’s National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, said that the reason for the discourse is to undertake a review of the state of the nation, which he referred to as ‘a physical surgery’.

According to him, Nigeria may not be at war in the conventional sense of it or is the just gaining independence, but the economy of the country has become ‘terrible’ in the three years of the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) rule that warrants serious intention and resetting of agenda for nation building.

Secondus said that the country has never become so divided as what obtains at present in the nation’s history, adding that the recent events in the country have shown that the propaganda which the APC came to power with is not enough to deliver the kind of governance needed to make progress in the lives of the people.

Monday’s event with the theme: “National Building and Resetting the Agenda” will feature panel discussion and an interactive sessions.