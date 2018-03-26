The Speaker of Kano State House of Assembly, Alhaji Abdullahi Ata, says the house is in support of President Muhammad Buhari on his refusal to assent to the bill on amendment of the Electoral Act.

Ata spoke on Monday while answering questions during a live phone-in programme on a local radio station in Kano, Express Radio.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that one of the major amendments by the National Assembly changed the sequence of elections, with the National Assembly poll coming first and the presidential last, contrary to INEC’s proposal.

Ata, however, said there was no need for the change now, adding that those seeking the amendment of the Electoral Act, especially the change in election sequence, were doing it in the pursuit of personal interests.

The Speaker added that even if the election time table was changed with the presidential election coming last, the president would still win.

“Therefore, we are not in support of the change in the sequence because it can only cause unnecessary spending by the electoral body, despite the economic issues in the country.

“With the efforts of the president, we are gradually getting out of the economic challenges.

“Therefore we should exercise more patience and continue to support the state and the Federal Government toward moving the country forward,’’ he said.

Ata also said the assembly was not dancing to the tune of the executive, maintaining that it was committed to the discharge of its responsibilities.

He said maturity on both sides and mutual understanding had been responsible for the prevailing peace in the polity.

“We always make sure that we discharge our duties as legislators effectively and accordingly.

“We always make sure that we initiate and pass bills on issues that concern the electorate and also reject bills presented before us by the executive whenever we think there is the need for that and the executive agrees with our decision in the interest of the general public,’’ Ata said.

Ata, however, pledged to continue to render the necessary support to the executive in order to provide the electorate with the dividends of democracy through execution of meaningful projects in the state.