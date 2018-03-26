The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it is sorry for the “mistakes” it made while governing the country.

Uche Secondus, national chairman of the party, said this on Monday at an event in Abuja.

The PDP governed Nigeria for 16 years, from 1999 to 2015 when it lost power to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“We made mistakes. On behalf of my colleagues and members of these party, I apologise to Nigerians,” Secondus said.

“We have learnt from our mistakes. It was all part of our evolution process. Without it, there can be no maturity. I believe that PDP is more matured, to provide the best for this country.”