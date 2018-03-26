Former Chief Whip of the Senate and Chairman, National Contact Committee of the Action Democratic Party, ADP, Senator Rowland Owie, has explained why the party ceded the presidency to the North while the South East will take the Vice Presidential slot.

Owie, who regretted that the Igbo had suffered political marginalisation by successive governments in the country, noted that after the North must have enjoyed its tenure, the ADP would cede its presidential ticket to the South-East.

He said such move would address the alleged marginalisation of the region by both the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Owie told newsmen on Sunday that “ADP is here to address all the anomalies we observed in the politics of the nation over the years. As a responsible party that hates injustice or any form of political marginalisation, we intend to give the South East a sense of belonging in this nation.

“The people of the South East were abandoned both by the PDP and the ruling APC and that for us as a party is unacceptable.

“The current President is from the North therefore, we have no choice than to cede the presidency to the North while the South East will produce the Vice President.”