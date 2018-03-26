Nigerians have been told to take advantage of 2019 general election and vote out from power, political parties, corrupt leaders who have failed in their campaign promises.

Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, civil society organisations, CSOs, and electoral stakeholders made the call, weekend, in Asaba, Delta State during the flag-off of a civic sensitisation campaign, tagged ‘The Citizen’s Duty in Enthroning Good Governance’ organised by Face to Face Political Network.

The stakeholders’ forum identified complacency, ignorance and gullibility of the citizenry as the manure that has sustained corrupt political leadership in Nigeria.

Guest Speaker and Executive Director of Africa Network for Environtment and Economic Justice, ANEEJ, Rev. David Ugolor, told Nigerians to organise themselves into rights and action groups to ask for credible leaders and good governance, using the 2019 general election as a launch pad.

Also speaking, representative of INEC in Delta State at the event, Mrs. Ugochi Nwaubani, called on civil society groups such as Face to Face Political Network to mobilise and educate Nigerians to collect their Permanent Voters Cards, PVC, and come out enmasse to vote, check voters apathy and high incidence of void votes.

Executive Director of Centre for Peace and Environmental Justice, CEPEJ, Mr. McDonald Ekemezie, who spoke in the same vain, highlighted the citizen’s role in the enthronement of good governance.

Advocating an electorate-driven leadership system, where political power truly resides with the people and calling for a revolutionary change of corrupt and inept leadership at all levels of government through the ballot, they charged Face to Face Network to champion the movement in Delta State.