The three senators representing Lagos East, West and Central Senatorial Districts on Sunday passed a vote of confidence and endorsed Governor Akinwunmi Ambode for a second term in office, saying that the giant strides of his administration were being felt across the State.

The Senators- Gbenga Ashafa (Lagos East); Oluremi Tinubu (Lagos Central) and Solomon Olamilekan (Lagos West), who paid a visit to the Governor at Lagos House, Ikeja, said they were proud of his achievements and the renewed vigour he had brought to bear since he assumed office.

Reading a letter of endorsement on behalf of his colleagues, Senator Ashafa said that Governor Ambode had beyond reasonable doubt proved his mettle to lead the State to greater heights, citing massive infrastructural development, strategic solutions to traffic gridlock as well as key interventions in various sectors in the State in the last 33 months.

“Since May 29, 2015, when you took the mantle of leadership and administration, you have made it clear that you are out to deliver on all your campaign promises. Looking back today, we are Senators representing the three senatorial districts of Lagos State are very proud of your achievements and the renewed vigour which you have brought to the public service of Lagos State.

“We particularly are proud of the infrastructural development that you have brought to the entire State in general and to our districts in particular. Your smart solutions in tackling the traffic and security challenges that initially faced your administration have become template for other States to copy.

“Also, your strategy partnerships with Kebbi and Kano States have thrown more light to the capacity of Lagos State and the creative manager of man and resources which you are. We must also mention that through the course of the period which our country battled with an economic recession, your Excellency made sure that Lagos State remained well-above the curve and also ensured that workers in Lagos State did not miss their salary for one day throughout that period and indeed throughout this administration. For this, we thank your Excellency for always placing the interest of Lagosians first.

“In conclusion, the foregoing and many more reasons formed the bedrock of the decision of the Senators representing the Central, East and Western districts of Lagos State together with the political leadership of our various districts resulted in our visit today to convey our vote of confidence and endorsement for another well-deserved term for your administration,” Ashafa said.

On her part, Senator Tinubu commended Governor Ambode for turning every part of the State into a huge construction site and as well working to improve the lives of the common man.

Addressing the Governor, Tinubu said: “You (Governor Ambode) have done very credibly and even on our way here just seeing the masses have somewhere to go to is a testimony of how you really want to improve the lives of the common man.

“And not only that, we see that there is no where you go to that you will not find development. Anyone that will say oh they haven’t come to me, all I would say is that they should be patient; it’s going to go round. I want to congratulate you and pray that your next term in office will be better than this because they say that the glory of the latter house will be greater than the former and so we pray that you will continue to take this State from glory to glory.”

Also, Senator Olamilekan said the vote of confidence on the Governor was as a result of the good works he had done so far, adding that it was also to urge him to continue to do more for the State.

“What we are doing here today, we believe we are speaking the minds of Lagosians that you are overwhelmingly endorse for second term in office. What we can always say as Oliver Twist is to demand for more. I believe that by the time the second term commence, a lot that is yet to be done will be attended to. Once more, we want to thank you for the good job you have done so far,” he said.

Responding, Governor Ambode said he was humbled by the collective endorsement of the Senators, assuring that he would continue to give his best for the development of the State.

“I am seriously humbled by the collective presence of the three distinguished Senators from Lagos State in the State House this evening. I must also say that this is a sign that there is huge political stability in this State and to also let the people know, I am humbled by the desire of the Senators to say that I should continue with all the things I have already done for Lagosians.

“I want to say I am very proud of the three of them; they have done Lagos State very proud; they have been very active and I must also say that there is harmony and brotherhood in the political class in Lagos and we are proud of our Senators,” Governor Ambode said.