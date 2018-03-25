Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has describe the death of late senator Ali Wakili as a great loss, not only to Bauchi State but to the nation in general, even as he described him as a trustworthy and loyal party member.

He stated this on Sunday at the palace of the Emir of Bauchi, during a condolence visit to the emir.

Ali Wakili, who represented Bauchi South at the Senate, reportedly slumped at his Abuja residence on the 17th of March. He was rushed to the National Hospital where he was confirmed dead at the age of 58.

Osinbajo said he as in Bauchi to condole with the good people of the state on the sad incidence.

He described the late senator as his bosom friend.

“I am here to commiserate with the Emir and the good people of Bauchi State on the very sad and unfortunate passing of one of the prominent sons of this state and a prominent chief in this court.

“It was a great shock to us and I am here to say that we are extremely sorry about his death; but we are very proud that this son of Bauchi State achieved so much during his lifetime.

“Senator Ali Wakili was a personal friend and also a loyal party member whom you could rely upon. He was very, very trustworthy,” Osinbajo eulogised.

In response, the Emir of Bauchi, Rilwanu Sulaiman Adamu, described the visit of the Vice President as a sign of his love and concern for the people of Bauchi.