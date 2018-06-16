Over 10, 000 members of the People’s Democratic Movement (PDM), in Taraba State, on Saturday, defected to join the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Chairman of the APC in the state, Dr. Abdulmumini Vakki, received the decampees at a reception held at the party’s state Secretariat, in Jalingo.

Vakki said that the ground-breaking event was only the beginning of more to come as the obvious achievements of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration versus the gross failure of the People’s Democratic Party-led government in the state has made the APC the number one choice ahead of the 2019 general elections in the country.

He said that since the history of the state, this was the first time another party would become completely absorbed by another party.

“Today, we receive with great pleasure, over ten thousand newcomers into our noble party. This is only the beginning. We are all too aware of the landmark achievements of the Muhammadu Buhari administration in this state. For the first time in several decades, the Mambilla hydro power project is closer to reality than ever.

“This is in addition to the empowerment programmes for our youths and women and other unprecedented achievement.

“When you put these at pal with the misgovernment of PDP in this state for the past eighteen years, you will appreciate that the APC is the only true choice for all patriotic people in the state and the country at large,” Vakki said.

He further assured the new decampees that no one would discriminate against them for the reason of their coming late into the party as ” you all have a place of pride in our all embracing party, where discrimination is not a part of us”.

The state chairman of the PDM Alhaji Kabiru Muhammad said that their decision to move into the APC was informed by the great achievement of the government and tendency to rescue the state from “the pangs of PDP reign of mismanagement and incompetence”, and assured that they would work hard towards the achievement of the dreams of the APC in Taraba state and the nation.

The Minister of Women affairs Senator Aisha Alhassan who gave the constitution of the party translated in Hausa language said insisted that the party has the onerous intention of setting Nigeria and indeed Taraba State on the path of meaningful development and called on all well meaning Nigerians to join hands with the party to bring about the much needed transformation.

Alhassan said that despite the last internal struggle within the party at the last state Congresses, the party was now in a most formidable form and poised to take over power in the state in the forthcoming general elections.

“In APC, we operate the principle of equal founders, equal comers, so no one has cause to be afraid. Let us just work together for the good if the country and to safe our dear state from PDP before it collapse completely. The good thing is that, after our state Congresses, our party has emerged stronger and better,” Alhassan said.