Over 1,000 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Ebonyi local government area of Ebonyi state have decamped to the ruling People’s Democratic Party(PDP) in the state.

The decampees were led into the PDP by Hon. Bede Nwali, former member representing Ebonyi North East constituency in the state House of Assembly.

Nwali who led his loyalists into the PDP, said they have been in Egypt for years and have decided to go back to the PDP.

He thanked PDP Executives and members in the Ebonyi local government area for welcoming them.

He declared support for Governor Umahi’s administration while commending his developmental strides, especially on road infrastructure.

Nwali appealed to other people of Izzi clan still in opposition to join hands with Governor Umahi in developing the state.

Receiving the decampees, the state PDP chairman, Onyekachi Nwebonyi thanked them for taking the bold steps in joining the party and urged them to feel free and associate with the party members.