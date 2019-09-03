<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ahead of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s 100 days in office, political parties in Lagos State on Tuesday expressed a potpourri of reactions over his achievements as the state chief executive officer.

Newsmen reports that Gov. Sanwo-Olu’s administration was sworn into office on May 29, 2019.

The state chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) says the government is on the path of progress, but the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the National Conscience Party (NCP) expressed disappointment over his achievements so far.

Assistant Publicity Secretary of the APC Lagos State Chapter, Mr Abiodun Salami, said in a statement that the governor had done much to put the state on the path of progress.

Salami said the governor was fulfilling his electoral promises of a better Lagos, and residents were already feeling the impact of the Sanwo-Olu administration.

According to him, days spent by the Sanwo-Olu administration in office has been very eventful, with the governor working hard to justify the mandate of the people.

“He is working in line with the wishes of the people, fulfilling his electoral promises.

“Lagos is getting better under Sanwo-Olu. Residents should expect more of these better days,’’ he said.

Highlighting Sanwo-Olu’s achievements so far, Salami said the present administration had taken practical steps to improve infrastructure within the period.

He said the government was fixing many bad roads across the state in order to ease movement of residents.

“The Sanwo-Olu administration is fixing roads across the state in order to address the problem of gridlock and ease movement of residents in the state.

“The Lagos-Badagry Expressway is getting attention, the Pen Cinema Bridge is getting attention; so many impactful projects are getting accelerated attention by the Sanwo-Olu administration,” the APC official said.

He said the governor was working, and the APC and residents were proud of what he had done so far.

Salami said that the present administration had made great interventions in the health, education, transportation and other sectors.

He listed some of the interventions as the improvement of education infrastructure and improving access to healthcare services through medical missions.

The APC official said the present administration had prioritised the welfare of workers as well as taken steps to improve the environment among other achievements.

He described comments by the PDP that the 100 days of Sanwo-Olu was a waste, as an expression of crass ignorance.

He said the PDP was known for failure and that it should not surprise anyone that they had failed to see the many achievements of Sanwo-Olu.

Meanwhile, Mr Taofeek Gani, the Lagos PDP publicity secretary, described the governor’s days in office so far as “very bizarre and unfortunate record breaking and has taken Lagos 20 years backward’’.

He told NAN that under Sanwo-Olu’s watch, Lagos was experiencing worse traffic and waste management in its history.

“In a few days, our children will be resuming school. No rehabilitation has taken place in the schools, everything is in shambles.

“The governor is not prepared for governance.

“He is expending his energy on the probe of his predecessor, Ambode.

“We are disappointed,’’ Gani said.

Also, Mr Fatai Ibuowo, Chairman, National Conscience Party (NCP), Lagos State, said “nothing has been seen in the governor’s 100 days in office.

Ibuowo said that there was no effort by the present government to address the issue of unemployment and infrastructural development in the state.

“We are expecting Sanwo-Olu to do more in the area of education. Lagos needs another University.

“As a party, we can still give the governor more time to prove himself. We have sent him a blueprint on how we think Lagos should be governed.