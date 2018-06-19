The scheduled mega rally of Mr. Kayode Fayemi, the governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) for the July 14 election in Ekiti state, on Tuesday witnessed tight security.

The security was tightened within and outside of the Oluyemi Kayode stadium, venue of the rally which is expected to be attended by APC bigwigs.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and APC National Chairman John Odigie-Oyegun are leading other party members for the rally.

Personnel of the Nigerian Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Vigilante group, Military officers and DSS mounted the main entrance and every corners of the stadium to protect lives and properties.

APC supporters and members are being frisked at the entrance of the stadium to ensure that nobody brought in any harmful substance.

Food and drinks sellers as well as dealers in customised APC’s souvenir were not allowed into the stadium and were instead directed to display their wares outside.

Also the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) officers were preventing movement of commercial vehicles and motorcycles from passing through the road leading to the venue of the rally‎.

The vehicles of some of the important APC chieftains, including Mr Femi Bamisile, Dr Bayo Orire, among other notable aspirants, members were given free movement into the stadium.

Party members were being directed by security officers to the side of the pavilion ‎where they are to sit according to their portfolio, designation and local government areas.