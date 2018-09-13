Prof. James Omotosho of the Department of Zoology, University of Ilorin, has said that regular fish consumption could prevent coronary heart problems and other diseases.

Omotosho, who stated this on Wednesday in Ilorin during the university’s 174th inaugural lecture entitled, “Fish: their prize and pain.’’

In addition, he said that regular consumption of fish could also solve skin, sexual and bone diseases, because of the presence of the three types of omega−3 fatty acids.

The don said that fish is also good for its anti-arrhythmic, anti-inflammatory and anti-thrombotic properties.

“The fish feed or nibbles on the affected skin of people, removing the dead skin and avoiding the healthy skin,” he said.

He revealed that the most commonly used fish for treatment of skin diseases is Garra ruta, popularly known as “doctor fish’’.

“They are employed in treating patients suffering from various skin disorders, including psoriasis and eczema,’’ he said.

The lecturer stated that the cod liver oil, which is a supplement derived from liver of cod fish is widely taken to ease the symptoms of arthritis.

He added that fish as foods could improve the development of bones owing to their rich content of Vitamin D.

The professor listed fish like Urotrygon microphthalmum to cure Asthma, while he said the Colomesus psittocus and Sphoeroides testudineus species could reduce breast cancer, backache, warts and rheumatism.

“Studies have shown that science of natural healing using fish derivatives with fusion of herbs and other natural ingredients have been an age long practice in Nigeria.

“Medicinal uses of fish in Nigeria are legion without adequate record, and the list of fishes of medicinal value is by no means exhaustive.

“Electric fish is also used in many other ways such as brain stimulation (Isoye), infertility and stroke,” he said.