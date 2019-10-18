<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Friday that his government would be forced to take action against businesses found wantonly increasing prices beyond the reach of the majority of Zimbabweans.

In recent weeks, prices of basic goods and services had gone up sharply with businesses citing lack of foreign currency and rising inflation stemming from the weakening of the local currency against the U.S. dollar.

Mnangagwa promised to convene a meeting with business to find ways of resolving the unwarranted price increases.

“I think we have reached a point where action has to be taken because we don’t see any reason why there is this continuous rise in prices.

“The meeting will be organised by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, and will afford government an opportunity to appreciate their challenges,“he said.

He also warned junior doctors at public hospitals that had been on strike over pay rise since Sept.3.

Mnangagwa, however, added that government was aware of external forces propping up the strike that had since been declared illegal by the Labour Court.

“Recently, we raised their salaries and they came back that the value of the money had been eroded.

“We offered 30 per cent increase which they rejected and we increased it to 60 per cent they which they also rejected.

“After going through what is happening, we have discovered that there are a few individuals who are getting outside influence and then coming to influence others to continue with the strike,“ he said.

He, however, urged the doctors to continue their wage negotiations with the government while they continue with their jobs.