Zamfara taskforce: We have neutralized, arrested over 70 bandits, informants

The Zamfara State Task Force on Security has revealed that over 70 bandits and their informants have been neutralized and arrested since the blockage of telecommunication services in the state.

According to the Chairman of the Task Force, Hon. Abubakar Mohammed Dauran, the target was much on the bandit informants and their suppliers of logistics, saying that without them the bandits would not have penetrated the state with unstoppable force.

This was disclosed to newsmen at the state police command by Abubakar Mohammed Dauran, the former Commissioner of Security and Home Affairs, who said that the task force would work in accordance with the constitution of Nigeria to provide adequate security of lives and properties in the state.

The former commissioner explained that the suspected bandits were arrested in various locations of the state for various offences, saying that they would be charged to courts of competent jurisdiction immediately after the investigations are concluded.

“The Task Force could not work alone without the total support of the general public, appealing to the residents to give vital information that would lead to the total elimination of banditry activities in the state.

“With the number of bandits and their informants killed and arrested so far, we are aware that the banditry activities are gradually coming to an end in the state and we hope to arrest more bandits and their informants,” he lamented.

“We are aware that with the bandits so far arrested, we are not going to leave any stone unturned as mandated to us by the state Governor Hon. Bello Mohammed Matawalle, we must ensure total compliance of his order.”

According to him, the suspected bandits and their informants have been handed over to the security agencies for intensive investigations, pointing out that anybody found wanting in the security breaches would not go scot-free in the process.

“The informants and suppliers of logistics are our main target, not the bandits because, without the informants and logistics suppliers, the bandits cannot operate effectively. Therefore we want to flush them out,” he said.

According to Dauran, the suspected bandits would be treated as terrorists considering the state government’s policy on banditry, pointing out that the government has extended hands of fellowship with them to repent but they refused to accept the offer of the peace accord and reconciliation process.

He maintained that the state government would not continue to work with them on a fake peace accord and reconciliation process, saying that the bandits and their informants had betrayed the government.