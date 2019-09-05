<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Zamfara State government will spend N8.631 billion for the building of modern RUGA settlements, Governor Bello Matawalle said on Wednesday.

He spoke during the inauguration of the construction of one of the three pilot RUGA settlements at his hometown in Maradun Local Government.

He said that each of the three pilot Ruga settlements, which would be situated in each of the three senatorial districts, would cost N2.877 billion.

According to him, each settlement will be fitted with 210 two and three bedroom houses, western and Islamiyya schools, earth dams, grazing land and mosques.

Other facilities to be provided will include police stations, 130 shops and mini markets, livestock markets, diary collection and social centres, roads and drainages among others.

Matawalle, who celebrated his 100 days in office with the official foundation-laying of the RUGA settlement said the activity would also witness medical outreach to both Fulanis and their animals throughout the state.

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state, who commended the initiative, said that RUGA as an acronym for Rural Grazing Area was formed since pre-colonial era for improved pastoral and farming growth.

He described as unfortunate the crises between herders and farming communities, saying the modern RUGA settlement to be established by the Zamfara government would go a long way in addressing the conflict.

“In Sokoto, I have 19 RUGA settlements, 10 of which have modern social welfare facilities, which we will continue to improve upon,” he said.

Newsmen report that the foundation-laying of the RUGA scheme is one of the high points of the 100 days in office celebration of the Matawalle-led administration in Zamfara.