



One of the victims of last Friday’s abduction of Zamfara State Government Girls Secondary School in Jangebe, Hafsat Anka, said the captives threatened to kill, fry and eat them if they misbehaved.

Anka, while narrating her ordeal to newsmen at the Government House, Gusau, shortly after regaining freedom, stated that they trekked over a long distance from the school, had a stopover for some hours before they reached their destination.

She said: “There was no clean water or good food.

“And we felt we had already spent years even though it was our first day and the bandits kept firing into the air to scare us.





“They were very young boys with on one elder they called Kasalle or Yaya, who gave them instructions.

“And he was the one that stopped them from touching any of us.”

According to Anka, the bandits wore military uniforms and claimed they defeated the security officials by invading the school and successfully whisking them away.

Anka, who said she was happy for being rescued, pointed out that she would continue her studies, but as a day student.

Newsmen report that the students were abducted last Friday around 2am, generating public outcry across the world, with many calling on the government and security agencies to ensure their safe return.