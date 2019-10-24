<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Zamfara State House of Assembly has received an executive bill from the state government to enact a law proposing capital punishment for banditry, cattle rustling, cultism, kidnapping and terrorism.

The bill, according to a press statement signed by the press secretary of the House, Mustafa Jafaru Kaura has undergone first reading.

Moving the motion before the House at the plenary session, the leader of the House, Faruk Musa Dosara urged his colleagues to support the motion which was seconded by Aliyu Namaigora Danjibga.

Faruku Musa also explained to the House the importance of the law considering the precarious nature of security in Zamfara State.

Dosara further drew the attention of the House that enacting the law would go a long way in aiding the peacebuilding process in the state.

In his response, the Speaker of the House, Rt Hon Nasiru Mu’azu Magarya ordered the clerk to the House to present the bill for the first reading and directed the bill to be submitted for a second reading.