



In its determination and commitment to rid the state of all activities of recalcitrant bandits, the Zamfara State Command has succeeded in repelling bandits attack, recovered rifle, ammunition and rescued 11 kidnapped victims in the state.

In a statement issued on Saturday by the command public relations officer, SP Mohammed Shehu said the police under the leadership of CP Abutu Yaro revealed that the attack was repelled at Yarkala village in Rawayya District, Bungudu Local Government Area by suspected armed bandits in the state.

“On 8th April 2021, police operatives attached to Operation Puff Adder deployed to Rawayya-Yarkala axis were alerted about the presence of a large number of armed bandits who were moving to YARKALA village on an attack mission.”

He disclosed that police on receiving the distress call, operatives quickly mobilised and dislodged the bandits, as a result, some of the bandits fled back to the forest with possible gunshot wounds.





“In the course of mopping up the scene, an AK-47 rifle with breech no.1983NI2328 and a Magazine containing 10 rounds of live ammunition belonging to one of the fleeing bandits was recovered and is now in Police custody.”

According to him, on 9th April 2021, the Zamfara State Police Command in collaboration with the ministry for Security and Home Affairs have also secured the unconditional release of eleven (11) kidnapped victims abducted by a group of kidnappers and taken to a forest near Gobirawan Chali in Maru Local Government Area.

“Ten (10) out of the eleven (11) kidnapped victims are natives of Kyakyaka, Tungar Haki and Gidan Ango villages of Gusau LGA, while the other victim is from Kaduna State respectively.”

He said the release of the kidnapped victims was part of the ongoing peace process enunciated by Governor Bello Matawalle.

“All the rescued victims have been debriefed by the police and later handed over to the Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs who will reunite them with their families.”

He maintained that an investigation regarding the abduction of the victims has commenced and the outcome will be made public.