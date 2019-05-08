<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Zamfara chapter of the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN), on Tuesday, closed down their shops to protest the non-assent of the 2017 Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria (PCN) bill into law.

The State Secretary of the association, Pharmacist Linus Ogochuku, said the closure of their shops across the state was to press home their demands over non-assent to the bill having been passed by the National Assembly (NASS), in 2017.

“The most annoying thing was the declaration of the bill missing between the presidency and NASS.

“Missing of the bill has contributed tremendously towards the proliferation of chaotic drugs distribution system in the country, and the association is concerned with health care delivery services,” he said.

He promised that the association would continue with the protest nationwide as directed by its national headquarters until found and get assented to by the president.

“This bill when signed will be the only solutions to the chaotic drugs distribution system and abated drugs abuse destroying Nigeria and its economy.

“It will also prohibit the sale of drugs in unauthorised places such as open markets, on the streets, motor parks among other unauthorised places.

“It will no doubt enhance the work of other regulatory agencies which include: NAFDAC, NDLEA, Police as well as compelling Pharmacists to show more responsibilities in the discharge of their duties,’’ he said.

The scribe, however, called on the president to as a matter of urgency, sign the bill into law to salvage Nigerians from preventable death due to chaotic drugs distribution system and to improve health care delivery.