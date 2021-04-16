



The police in Zamfara have arrested one medical doctor and seven others for aiding and abetting banditry.

The Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Dosara, disclosed this at a press briefing held in Gusau on Thursday, saying that the medical doctor was arrested in Kamarawa, Isa local government area of Sokoto.

Dosara explained that Puff Adder operatives arrested the doctor for supplying military kits to armed bandits.

The commissioner further alleged that after preliminary search, “10 pairs of military jungle boots, five sets of singers and military gloves” were recovered from him.

Dosara further explained that two of the seven, suspected to be security personnel, have, upon interrogation, voluntarily confessed to have been involved in sabotaging many military operations in the state.





He added that the suspects were, according to their confessions, engaged in sharing military intelligence, supplying arms and ammunition, military uniforms, and other facilities to armed bandits across the state.

The police force arrested another suspect for conspiring with and supplying ammunition to bandits.

Similarly, Dosara further revealed that detectives arrested another suspect from Sokoto for supplying suspected bandits with military uniforms and kits.

He added, “Nine military bulletproof, four sets of military camouflage, five pairs of military gloves, two First Bank ATM cards, one Nigerian army ID card, and one Samsung android handset were recovered from his possession.”